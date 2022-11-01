Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: From Brahmastra to Laal Singh Chaddha, best cameos of King Khan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on November 2. He has played several roles in his career and over the years surprised audiences with his cameos as well
In the much anticipated 'Brahmastra', Shah Rukh surprised everyone with his cameo as scientist Mohan Bhargav
SRK charmed everyone with his special appearance in 2022 released comedy-drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance as a journalist in R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' this year
He made jaws drop as he unexpectedly made a cameo as a magician in the movie 'Tubelight'
SRK surprised everyone with his cameo in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. His dialogue from the movie about "Ek tarfa pyaar" became the highlight of the film
Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the 2009 film 'Luck by Chance' where he appeared as himself
SRK made a special appearance in the item song 'Kaal Dhamaal' from the movie 'Kaal'
He appeared for a short time as 'Aditya Sharma', (Banku's father) in the movie 'Bhoothnath Returns'
SRK's dashing entry in the song 'Mast Kalandar' from 'Heyy Baby' made his fans roar with surprise and awe
Thanks For Reading!