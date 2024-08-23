Shah Rukh Khan To Aamir Khan: Bollywood Celebs Attend Photographer Pradeep Bandekar's Prayer Meet In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 23, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, among others attended the prayer meet of veteran late press photographer Pradeep Bandekar, who passed away at the age of 79.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Dressed in a white shirt, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager, Pooja Dadlani to pay his respect.
Shah Rukh Khan also hugged Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's father and action director.
Vidya Balan wore a green ethnic suit for the prayer meet.
Jackie Shroff attended the prayer meeting in a white shirt and cream trouser pants. He was also seen holding a plant.
Dressed in grey baggy shirt and pant, Aamir Khan was seen interacting with Jackie Shroff.
Anil Kapoor wore an all-black outfit for the prayer meet in Mumbai.
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon wore a beige ethnic suit and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands at the venue.
Marathi star Sonalee Kulkarni was also seen at the late photographer's prayer meet.
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor Dalip Tahil was also seen.
