Shaan Birthday: Doting dad moments with sons Soham and Shubh

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022

Renowned singer Shantanu Mukherjee popularly known as 'Shaan' is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday on September 30, 2022

The singer tied the knot with Radhika Mukherjee in 2003

Instagram

The couple has two sons: Soham and Shubh Mukherjee

Instagram

The father and his sons are often seen posing fashionably on Instagram together

Instagram

He always supports his kids and is a proud father

Instagram

Shaan is often seen jetting off to New York to spend quality time with his son Soham as he resides there

Instagram

Shaan is often joined by his younger son Shubh on his instagram live jamming sessions

Instagram

The singer makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family

Instagram

Shaan is not only an outstanding singer and composer but also an amazing dad

Instagram

His wife too posts adorable videos and photos of the family on social media

Instagram

Shaan is quite a cool dad to his sons Soham and Shubh

Instagram

