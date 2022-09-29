Shaan Birthday: Doting dad moments with sons Soham and Shubh

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 29, 2022
Renowned singer Shantanu Mukherjee popularly known as 'Shaan' is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday on September 30, 2022
The singer tied the knot with Radhika Mukherjee in 2003
The couple has two sons: Soham and Shubh Mukherjee
The father and his sons are often seen posing fashionably on Instagram together
He always supports his kids and is a proud father
Shaan is often seen jetting off to New York to spend quality time with his son Soham as he resides there
Shaan is often joined by his younger son Shubh on his instagram live jamming sessions
The singer makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family
Shaan is not only an outstanding singer and composer but also an amazing dad
His wife too posts adorable videos and photos of the family on social media
Shaan is quite a cool dad to his sons Soham and Shubh
Thanks For Reading!