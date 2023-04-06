Shaakuntalam Press Meet: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan greet media in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan flew down to Mumbai to meet the press amidst the 3D Trailer Launch of 'Shaakuntalam'. More pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
The actors were joined by producer Dil Raju and Neelima Guna, director Gunasekhar, fashion designer Neeta Lulla and film distributor Anil Thadani
Varinder Chawla
The film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14
Varinder Chawla
One must say that Sam and Dev look stunning together in the film as Shakuntala and King Dushyant respectively
Varinder Chawla
The film is based on a popular play 'Abhignyana Shakuntalam' by Kalidasa
Varinder Chawla
From the visuals witnessed in the trailer, it is hard to take your eyes off Sam, who looks mesmerising in each frame
Varinder Chawla
Dev, who was previously seen in the Malayalam film, 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', might just turn out to be the new heartthob with 'Shaakuntalam'
Varinder Chawla
If nothing else, fans are already rooting to see this on-screen pairing in films, more often
Varinder Chawla
The film is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam
Varinder Chawla
