Sleeping With AC On At Night? Know The Possible Side Effects On Health

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024

Many of us can't sleep without having our air conditioner (AC) on, but did you know it can harm your health badly? Read ahead to learn the possible side effects of sleeping with AC at night

All images from Canva

Sleeping with an air conditioner on at night can lead to eye problems such as dry eyes, irritation and itchiness due to the moisture in the atmosphere

The moisture from the AC can also lead to skin issues like dehydration, dry, flaky and irritated skin

Cold and dry air released from the air conditioner can cause headaches, fatigue and worsen migraine

Additionally, dust, pollen, and mould from the AC can affect respiratory disorders such as allergic irritation or asthma

Infectious diseases can be caused due to bacteria, fungi and viruses spread through poorly maintained AC at home

Lastly, avoid extreme exposure to air conditioners as it can worsen viral fever, cold and cough during the monsoon season

Thanks For Reading!

'Saving To Sleep': Study Suggests Correlation Between Saving Money And Improved Slumber
Find out More