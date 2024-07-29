Sleeping With AC On At Night? Know The Possible Side Effects On Health

By: Rahul M | July 29, 2024
Many of us can't sleep without having our air conditioner (AC) on, but did you know it can harm your health badly? Read ahead to learn the possible side effects of sleeping with AC at night
Sleeping with an air conditioner on at night can lead to eye problems such as dry eyes, irritation and itchiness due to the moisture in the atmosphere
The moisture from the AC can also lead to skin issues like dehydration, dry, flaky and irritated skin
Cold and dry air released from the air conditioner can cause headaches, fatigue and worsen migraine
Additionally, dust, pollen, and mould from the AC can affect respiratory disorders such as allergic irritation or asthma
Infectious diseases can be caused due to bacteria, fungi and viruses spread through poorly maintained AC at home
Lastly, avoid extreme exposure to air conditioners as it can worsen viral fever, cold and cough during the monsoon season
