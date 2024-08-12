Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Ethnic As She Cuts Cake With Paps On 29th Birthday Outside Her Mumbai Home

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 12, 2024
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, celebrates her 29th birthday on Monday, August 12, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
The actress celebrated her 29th birthday with the members of the paparazzi outside her residence in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan did her signature 'Namaste' pose as she posed for the paparazzi.
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in an ethnic white suit.
Sara Ali Khan won hearts as she gifted the paparazzi a box of sweets to thank them.
Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.
Sara Ali Khan was last seen Ae Watan Mere Watan, which premiered on Prime Videos in March 2024.
Next, the actress has Metro... In Dino in the lead, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, and Pankaj Tripathi.
