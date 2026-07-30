Sanjay Dutt Birthday: Interesting Facts To Know About Munna Bhai MBBS Actor

By: Sachin T | July 30, 2026
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt turned 67 on July 29, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him.
Sanjay Dutt was named after the younger son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi.
He first appeared on screen as a child artist in the 1972 film Reshma Aur Shera, directed by his father, Sunil Dutt.
Sanjay learned to play the guitar and was passionate about Western rock music, before becoming an actor.
Sanjay was among the first Bollywood actors to popularise a muscular physique, inspiring many actors who followed.
6. He co-produced the 2012 film Department under his production banner, Sanjay Dutt Productions.
He has supported various causes related to children's education, healthcare, and cancer awareness, continuing the legacy of his parents.
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