Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things

By: Manisha Karki | July 28, 2024
Sanjay Dutt turns 65 on Monday (July 29). The actor as per GQ has $36 million net work which is approximately ₹295 crore. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and penchant for expensive items
Sanjay Dutt owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area
The Sadak actor has a collection of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 599 GTB, Audi Q7, and BMW 7 Series
Sanjay Dutt reportedly owns a private yacht, which he uses for leisure trips with family and friends
He has a penchant for luxury watches from brands like Rolex, Cartier, and Hublot
Sanjay is a bike lover and he owns a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle
His collection of luxury accessories includes designer sunglasses, jewelry, and other high-end fashion items
Sanjay also known for his love for animals and has owned several exotic pets over the years
He owns a film production company called Sanjay Dutt Film Productions Pvt Ltd, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures
Thanks For Reading!