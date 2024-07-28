Sanjay Dutt Birthday: All About Actor's ₹295 Cr Net Worth & Most Expensive Things

By: Manisha Karki | July 28, 2024

Sanjay Dutt turns 65 on Monday (July 29). The actor as per GQ has $36 million net work which is approximately ₹295 crore. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and penchant for expensive items

Sanjay Dutt owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill area

The Sadak actor has a collection of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 599 GTB, Audi Q7, and BMW 7 Series

Sanjay Dutt reportedly owns a private yacht, which he uses for leisure trips with family and friends

He has a penchant for luxury watches from brands like Rolex, Cartier, and Hublot

Sanjay is a bike lover and he owns a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle

His collection of luxury accessories includes designer sunglasses, jewelry, and other high-end fashion items

Sanjay also known for his love for animals and has owned several exotic pets over the years

He owns a film production company called Sanjay Dutt Film Productions Pvt Ltd, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures

