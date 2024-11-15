Sania Mirza Birthday: Fitness Tips From The Former Tennis Champion

By: Rahul M | November 15, 2024

Former tennis ace player Sania Mirza turns 38 on November 15, 2024

All images from Sania Mirza's Instagram

The athlete was always praised for her fitness goals and physique, which helped her during her performance at some of the most renowned tournaments. Here are her fitness mantras you can borrow from her routine: 

During an interview with Times Now, Sania revealed she prefers 'besan ki roti' instead of wheat roti for a healthier option

Talking about her fitness regime, it's a mix of cardio exercises and weight training to stay fit

The former Indian tennis player loves swimming and running. She incorporates these fun and physical activities into her daily routine

Reportedly, she has a dedicated two-hour fitness session every day to stay physically and mentally fit and healthy

Lastly, she also involves yoga, meditation, and pilates in her fitness regime to keep the body flexible and mentally calm

