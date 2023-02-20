Samiksha Pednekar Birthday: Bhumi Pednekar, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar threw a grand birthday bash for her sister Samiksha Pednekar on Sunday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The birthday girl looked smoking hot in a black co-ord set

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhumi, on the other hand, stunned in a beige tube top and matching pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among the many starkids who attended the party was none other than Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aryan made a dashing entry at Samiksha's birthday bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, who happens to be a close friend of Samiksha, also arrived at the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She wore an orange one-shoulder top with basic jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also snapped at the birthday bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was his usual playful self as the paps greeted him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

