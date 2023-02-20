Samiksha Pednekar Birthday: Bhumi Pednekar, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar threw a grand birthday bash for her sister Samiksha Pednekar on Sunday night
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The birthday girl looked smoking hot in a black co-ord set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bhumi, on the other hand, stunned in a beige tube top and matching pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among the many starkids who attended the party was none other than Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aryan made a dashing entry at Samiksha's birthday bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa, who happens to be a close friend of Samiksha, also arrived at the party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She wore an orange one-shoulder top with basic jeans
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also snapped at the birthday bash
Photo by Varinder Chawla
He was his usual playful self as the paps greeted him
Photo by Varinder Chawla
