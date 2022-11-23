Salim Khan Birthday: From Sholay to Don, best films by the veteran screenwriter

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 23, 2022
Born on Nov 24, 1935, Salim Khan is an Indian actor, film producer and screenwriter. He wrote screenplays, stories, and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. Take a look at some of the best films written by him...
'Sholay' is a 1975 action-adventure film written by the famous duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar
In 1978, Salim–Javed wrote the superhit action thriller film 'Don'
Released in 1975, 'Deewaar' is an action crime film written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar
The action drama film 'Kaala Patthar' was also written by Salim and Javed in 1979
Released in 1987, 'Mr. India' starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri. Salim and Javed wrote the screenplay and story, marking their last collaboration before their split
Written by Salim and Javed, the comedy-drama film 'Seeta Aur Geeta' was released in 1972. It starred Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar
Starting a new wave in Bollywood, 'Zanjeer', which released in 1973, was based on the suffering of the common man
Salim wrote 'Andaz' in a 1971. Starring Shammi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna, and Simi Garewal, it was a romantic drama
