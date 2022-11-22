Sajid Khan Birthday: Rise and fall of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 22, 2022
Sajid Khan, who turns 52 on November 24, 2022, is an Indian filmmaker and currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 16'
Sajid is also the brother of renowned choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan
Sajid began his career as a host of the TV show 'Main Bhi Detective' in 1995
After hosting several shows, he turned judge with 'India's Got Talent' ad Nach Baliye' from 2008 to 2013.
Meanwhile, he also started his directorial career with the film 'Darna Zaroori Hai' in 2006
Sajid directed three back to back hit comedies -- 'Heyy Babyy', 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2' from 2007 to 2012
In 2013 and 2014, he directed 'Himmatwala' and 'Humshakals' respectively, both of which tanked at the box office
In 2019, he returned with the directorial 'Housefull 4', but stepped down midway after he was accused in the #MeToo controversy
More than 10 women, including actresses Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi accused Sajid of sexual harassment, which resulted into him going MIA for three years
He returned in public in October 2022 as a participant on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16', wherein he stated that he had been out of work due to several accusations and that he now wishes to start afresh
Post 'Bigg Boss 16', Sajid is set to direct another entertainer titled '100%', starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill
