Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Decoding The Actor's Ethnic Fashion 

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will celebrate his 54th birthday on August 16, 2024
All images from Saif Ali Khan's Fan Page
The actor is not just popular for his acting skills but also for the effortless fashion which is dominated by an array of ethnic outfits
Saif loves to adorn an colourful kurta paired with a simple white dhoti
His ethnic collection often includes minimal kurtas and elegant sherwanis
Apart from the multi-colour attire, Saif opts for a classic all-black ensemble for a night event
Taking his desi look to new heights, the Bazaar star often donned a traditional nehru blazer, complemented with ethnic footwear
Away from the glitz and glam, his staple style includes an all-white kurta pyajama to stay comfortable and sophisticated