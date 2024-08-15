Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Decoding The Actor's Ethnic Fashion 

By: Rahul M | August 15, 2024

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will celebrate his 54th birthday on August 16, 2024

All images from Saif Ali Khan's Fan Page

The actor is not just popular for his acting skills but also for the effortless fashion which is dominated by an array of ethnic outfits 

Saif loves to adorn an colourful kurta paired with a simple white dhoti 

His ethnic collection often includes minimal kurtas and elegant sherwanis

Apart from the multi-colour attire, Saif opts for a classic all-black ensemble for a night event

Taking his desi look to new heights, the Bazaar star often donned a traditional nehru blazer, complemented with ethnic footwear

Away from the glitz and glam, his staple style includes an all-white kurta pyajama to stay comfortable and sophisticated