Russia Day 2024: Explore These Places On The Largest Country Of The World

By: Rahul M | June 12, 2024
Russia Day is observed on June 12 every year. On this day, the country adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Soviet Russia, known as The Russian Soviet Federation Socialist Republic, in 1990. Since 1992, the government of Russia has been observing it as Russia Day.
Siberia, a renowned region in Russia, is home to many natural wonders, and Lake Baikal stands out among them. This lake, considered one of the deepest and oldest in the world, is a marvel of nature, captivating with its crystal-clear waters and rich biodiversity.
Moscow is the capital city and one of the largest cities in the country. The metropolis is famous for its Red Square, the city's largest and oldest square.
Sochi, a haven for nature lovers, is a place of unparalleled beauty. Nestled amidst mountains, valleys, and lush greenery, it offers a serene escape from bustling city life, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in its natural splendor.
The Kamchatka Peninsula, situated between the Bering Sea and the Pacific Ocean, is known for its active volcanoes.
Vladivostok, a city in Russia, is famous for its tradition and culture. It is also known for its stunning bridges, mesmerising beaches, and scenic beauty.
Olkhon Island is the largest island in Lake Baikal. The isolated place offers the enchanting beauty of its surroundings.
