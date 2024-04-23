RR vs MI, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Rajasthan Royals' Comfortable Win Over Mumbai Indians In Jaipur

By: Aakash Singh | April 23, 2024

Sandeep Sharma rattled Mumbai Indians' top-order. He dismissed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to follow Trent Boult's dismissal of Rohit Sharma.

(Credits: Twitter)

Yuzvendra Chahal reached the much-awaited milestone of 200 IPL wickets in the 8th over of the innings. Chahal became the first to the milestone as he dismissed Mohammad Nabi.

(Credits: Twitter)

From 52-4, Nehal Wadhera and Tilak Varma played quite maturely. The duo stitched a partnership of 99 runs before the Wadhera perished.

(Credits: Twitter)

Tilak Varma lifts his bat to celebrate his half-century. Varma also top-scored for the Mumbai Indians with 65.

(Credits: Twitter)

Sandeep Sharma also dismissed Tilak Varma and Gerald Ceotzee for his 3rd and 4th wicket, respectively. The fifer came after dismissing Tim David to finish with figures of 4-0-18-5.

(Credits: Twitter)

Piyush Chawla got the first and only wicket for the Mumbai Indians. Chawla managed to breach Jos Buttler's defences as the ball clattered the off-stump.

(Credits: Twitter)

Although Nehal Wadhera scored a 24-ball 49, he dropped a critical catch of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal had just reached his half-century and went on to craft a match-winning knock.

(Credits: Twitter)

Tim David dropped an even simpler catch at long-on off Hardik Pandya's bowling. At that stage, Sanju Samson was on 19.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson put on an unbeaten 109 to take the Rajasthan Royals to victory.

(Credits: Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his hundred. The youngster got there in 59 balls with a single off Tilak Varma's bowling.

(Credits: Twitter)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma greet one another after the former's century. The duo are also likely to open the innings for India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

(Credits: Twitter)

With the Royals playing their final home game and remaining undefeated, they also took a lap of honour.

(Credits: Twitter)