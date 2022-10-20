Rolls-Royce reveals its first electric car - Spectre

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2022
The century-old British carmaker Rolls-Royce unveiled its very first electric model which is likely to cost ₹ 3.3 cr
The Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé class car was made to still look timeless, with elements of Rolls-Royce's classic designs in addition to contemporary features of the electric era
It has two doors, four seats and an estimated range of 320 miles
The Spectre will cost somewhere between the roughly $350,000 Cullinan SUV and the $460,000 Phantom Rolls-Royce, although the carmaker hasn't specified the exact cost
Rolls-Royce has kept its signature, the built-in umbrella
Its grille is smoother than those found on the brand's other cars to aid aerodynamics, which are important for extending an electric car's range
It's also the widest grille in Rolls-Royce's history and is illuminated by 22 LEDs
The Spectre also debuts a newly 'aero-tuned' Spirit of Ecstasy
The Spectre gets all the classic design elements of a Rolls-Royce, but updated for the electric era
Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre vehicles will be delivered in late 2023
