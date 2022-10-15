Robbie Coltrane Death: Best dialogues by Harry Potter's beloved Hagrid

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2022
Actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films passed away at 72
Robbie has been the image of the much-loved Hagrid for an entire generation, and he has brought some of the most iconic dialogues to life. Have a look...
"Yer a wizard, Harry!"
"Don’t you worry, Harry. You’ll learn fast enough. Everyone starts at the beginning at Hogwarts, you’ll be just fine. Just be yerself. I know it’s hard. Yeh’ve been singled out, an’ that’s always hard. But yeh’ll have a great time at Hogwarts — I did — still do."
"I am what I am, an’ I’m not ashamed. ‘Never be ashamed,’ my ol’ dad used ter say, ‘there’s some who’ll hold it against you, but they’re not worth botherin’ with."
“What’s comin’ will come, an’ we’ll meet it when it does.”
"I should not have said that"
“I’m stayin’. It’s me home, it’s been me home since I was 13. An’ if there are kids who wan’ me ter teach ’em, I’ll do it."
"There’s a storm coming, Harry. And we all best be ready."
“Never insult Albus Dumbledore in front of me!”
