Rishabh Pant lands at Mumbai's Kalina Airport, immediately shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
India cricketer Rishabh Pant arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport and was immediately shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute
Media personnel crowed the ambulance as it made its way from Mumbai airport to the Kolikaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Pant arrived in the city from Dehradun in an air ambulance.
The cricketer was covered with a white bed sheet from head to toe as laid flat on the ambulance bed
Pant will be under direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai. The BCCI will take care of Pant's further treatment and board secretary Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on it.
He was undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital after his horrific crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early Saturday morning.
Pant was on his way to his family home when he met with an accident and his car caught fire after landing on the other side of the road.
"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," a BCCI statement said.