RIP Vikram Gokhale: Memorable movies of the veteran actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 26, 2022
Veteran film, television, and stage actor Vikram Gokhale passed away at 77. Here's a look at some of his most memorable movies...
Gokhale played the role of Aishwarya Rai's strict father in the 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
Vikram Gokhale played the lead Salim's father in the film. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film
In the 2016 film 'Natsamrat', Gokhale played the best friend to Nana Patekar's character and his nuanced performance earned him critical acclaim
'Aghaat' marked Gokhale's directorial debut in 2010. He played the role of a senior doctor and the story dealt with the approach of big hospitals towards patients
'Anumati' revolves around the characters of Gokhale who is rendered helpless after his wife (Reema Lagoo) slips into coma and he is unable to meet her medical needs. Gokhale won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the film
In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Gokhale played the role of Acharya Yagyaprakash Bharti who eventually drives away the evil spirit of Manjulika from Vidya Balan's subconscious
Gokhale played the role of Commissioner MS Gaitonde in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Agneepath'
'Vazir' is a political drama that revolved around to what extent one can go to achieve the position of a Chief Minister
