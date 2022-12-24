RIP Tunisha Sharma: Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress dies by suicide on Saturday

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Television actress Tunisha Sharma died by alleged suicide on Saturday on the sets of her show
The 20-year-old actress hung herself in the co-star's make room of her show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul
She was reportedly looking tensed on the sets for the past few days
She made her television debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap' as 'Chand Kawar' in 2015
Tunisha also featured in shows like 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', and 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
Tunisha was playing the lead role of 'Maryam' on Sony SAB's show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'
The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2016, with the film 'Fitoor'. She also starred in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Baar Baar Dekho', Vidya Balan's 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' and 'Dabangg 3'
The TV fraternity is in shock and trying to sink-in the sad news, her fans are also heartbroken with the drastic step taken by the actress
