RIP Dattajirao Gaekwad: India’s Oldest Surviving Test Cricketer’s Career Highlights In Pics

Dattajirao Gaekwad was India's oldest living cricketer and passed away aged 95 on February 13th, 2024. He took his last breath at his residence in Vadodara.
Dattajirao Gaekwad is best known for winning the Ranji Trophy for Baroda in his first year as captain in 1957-58. Captained by Gaekwad, Baroda beat Services by an innings and 51 runs.
Gaekwad was also a student of former Test cricketer C.S.Naidu. When taking coaching from Naidu in 1948, Gaekwad was was part of the first Under-14 and Under-16 cricket tournaments.
Gaekwad played 11 Tests between 1952-1961 after debuting in the Ranji Trophy in 1948. However, he managed only 350 runs at 18.42 and could take no wickets.
Gaekwad featured in 110 first-class matches, hammering 5788 runs at 36.40 alongside 17 centuries and a best of 249*. He also belonged to the Royal family of Baroda.
Dattajirao became India’s oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after Deepak Shodhan passed away aged 87 in Ahmedabad.
The BCCI paid a tribute to him saying "The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer."
Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad is Dattajirao's son. Anshuman has represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975-1987.
