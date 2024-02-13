RIP Dattajirao Gaekwad: India’s Oldest Surviving Test Cricketer’s Career Highlights In Pics

By: Aakash Singh | February 13, 2024

Dattajirao Gaekwad was India's oldest living cricketer and passed away aged 95 on February 13th, 2024. He took his last breath at his residence in Vadodara.

(Credits: Twitter)

Dattajirao Gaekwad is best known for winning the Ranji Trophy for Baroda in his first year as captain in 1957-58. Captained by Gaekwad, Baroda beat Services by an innings and 51 runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Gaekwad was also a student of former Test cricketer C.S.Naidu. When taking coaching from Naidu in 1948, Gaekwad was was part of the first Under-14 and Under-16 cricket tournaments.

(Credits: Twitter)

Gaekwad played 11 Tests between 1952-1961 after debuting in the Ranji Trophy in 1948. However, he managed only 350 runs at 18.42 and could take no wickets.

(Credits: Twitter)

Gaekwad featured in 110 first-class matches, hammering 5788 runs at 36.40 alongside 17 centuries and a best of 249*. He also belonged to the Royal family of Baroda.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Dattajirao became India’s oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after Deepak Shodhan passed away aged 87 in Ahmedabad.

(Credits: Twitter)

The BCCI paid a tribute to him saying "The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer."

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad is Dattajirao's son. Anshuman has represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975-1987.

(Credits: Twitter)