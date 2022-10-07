RIP Arun Bali: From 3 Idiots to Goodbye, best films and TV shows

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 07, 2022

Veteran actor Arun Bali died on Friday (Oct 7) at his residence in Mumbai. He was 79.

He was suffering with Myasthenia gravis for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year

He is survived by a son and three daughters

He made his acting debut with Lekh Tandon's TV show Doosra Keval as Shah Rukh Khan's uncle

He worked in TV shows such as period drama Chanakya, Swabhimaan, Kis Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke

Some of his popular films include Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Hey Ram, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Ready, Barfi, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Laal Singh Chaddha among others

His film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday

