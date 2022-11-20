RIP Aindrila Sharma: Photos with boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2022
Popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on November 20 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests
She was 24 at the time of her untimely demise
Aindrila was hospitalised on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke
She suffered from intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery
She then suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 15 and was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the Kolkata hospital where she breathed her last
Aindrila's CT scan reports reveal blood clots in her brain
Aindrila was also a cancer survivor
Throughout her battle with cancer and other health issues, her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury stood by her like a rock
A devastated Sabyasachi has now deactivated his Facebook handle and has gone MIA on his other social media accounts as well
Thanks For Reading!