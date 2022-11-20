RIP Aindrila Sharma: Photos with boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2022

Popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on November 20 after suffering multiple cardiac arrests

She was 24 at the time of her untimely demise

Aindrila was hospitalised on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke

She suffered from intracranial haemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery

She then suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 15 and was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the Kolkata hospital where she breathed her last

Aindrila's CT scan reports reveal blood clots in her brain

Aindrila was also a cancer survivor

Throughout her battle with cancer and other health issues, her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury stood by her like a rock

A devastated Sabyasachi has now deactivated his Facebook handle and has gone MIA on his other social media accounts as well

Thanks For Reading!

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24, boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury deactivates...
Find out More