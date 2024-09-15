Ride Along The Waves: Candela C-8 Polestar Edition

By: Juviraj Anchil | September 15, 2024
The Candela C-8 Polestar Edition is being marketed as the world’s first foiling electric daycruiser.
While founded on the idea of a premium experience, it also accomodates natural elements to complement the elements of water.
The interior is big enough to accomodate a small grouping or a family, for a break from the wind and the sun. In all the Candela can house a total of 8 passengers.
Space and comfort are paramout for the Swedish brand as the boat is embedded in hand stitched upholstery.
The Candela is powered by hydrofoil technology and can go at the top speed of 27 kt top or around 50 Kmph.
The top speed of this electric boat is made possible by the 69 kWh battery, that is a part of it.
The Candela C-8 Polestar Edition is estimaed to be priced at around Rs 3.7 crore.
Thanks For Reading!