Revamped Style: Hyundai's Exter Knight Edition

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 11, 2024
Hyundai India launched the Exter Knight Edition to celebrate its first anniversary of the Hyundai Exter.
It is based on the SX and SX(O) variants, priced between Rs 8.38 lakh to 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing 83hp and 114Nm torque, with options of a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
The Exter Knight Edition is Hyundai's third special edition model in India.
It features all-black interiors with red accents, footwell lighting, metal scuff plates, and 'Knight' themed upholstery.
It is available in five monotone and two dual-tone colors, offering choices like Starry Night, Atlas White, and Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof.
It includes blacked-out skid plates, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and blackened logos with red accents.
