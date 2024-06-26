Remembering The Works Of Lok Raja: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj

By: Manasi Kamble | June 26, 2024

Social Reform: Instituted the Shahu Chhatrapati Shikshan Prasarak Mandal to promote education among lower castes.

Reservation Policy: Pioneered reservations in government jobs and educational institutions through the princely state of Kolhapur.

Labor Welfare: Introduced legislation for improved working conditions and welfare measures for laborers.

Women's Rights: Advocated for women's education and initiated reforms to improve their social status.

Legal Reforms: Implemented progressive legal reforms, including inheritance rights for women.

Legacy of Social Equality: His efforts laid the foundation for social equality and justice in the region, leaving a lasting impact on Indian society.

Philanthropy: Donated significantly to educational institutions and charitable organizations across Maharashtra.

Healthcare Initiatives: Initiated public health programs and improved medical facilities for the populace.

Infrastructure Development: Invested in building roads, bridges, and irrigation projects to boost connectivity and agriculture.

Industrial Development: Supported industrial growth by establishing factories and promoting entrepreneurship.

Agricultural Reforms: Encouraged modern agricultural practices and infrastructure development in rural areas.