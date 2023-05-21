Remembering Sr. NTR: Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya honour Matinee Idol at his Centenary celebrations: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Following much anticipation and excitement, the centenary celebrations of the legendary Telugu actor Sr. NTR was held at the Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Let's take a look at whom did we spot.
Ram Charan
Venkatesh Daggubati
Naga Chaitanya
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Adivi Sesh
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
While the rest of the Telugu industry came to honour the Telugu film legend, grandson and actor Jr. NTR was absent from the celebrations, owing to his birthday
