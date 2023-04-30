Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Looking at the actor's filmography through these 26 Films

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023

One of the most versatile actors of his generation, who constantly kept reinventing himself with every film, Rishi Kapoor defined charm and charisma, in equal measure. Here's looking at his appearances, over the years across 26 films ahead

Shree 420 - 1955

Mera Naam Joker - 1970

Bobby - 1973

Khel Khel Mein - 1975

Kabhie Kabhie - 1976

Amar Akbar Anthony - 1977

Hum Kisise Kum Naheen - 1977

Sargam - 1979

Karz - 1980

Saagar - 1985

Chandni - 1989

Bol Radha Bol - 1992

Damini - 1993

Yeh Hai Jalwa - 2002

Hum Tum - 2004

Namastey London - 2007

Luck By Chance - 2009

Love Aaj Kal - 2009

Do Dooni Chaar - 2010

Agneepath - 2012

Student of the Year - 2012

D-Day - 2013

Shuddh Desi Romance - 2013

Kapoor and Sons - 2016

102 Not Out - 2018

Mulk - 2018

