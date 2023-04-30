Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Looking at the actor's filmography through these 26 Films

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
One of the most versatile actors of his generation, who constantly kept reinventing himself with every film, Rishi Kapoor defined charm and charisma, in equal measure. Here's looking at his appearances, over the years across 26 films ahead
Shree 420 - 1955
Mera Naam Joker - 1970
Bobby - 1973
Khel Khel Mein - 1975
Kabhie Kabhie - 1976
Amar Akbar Anthony - 1977
Hum Kisise Kum Naheen - 1977
Sargam - 1979
Karz - 1980
Saagar - 1985
Chandni - 1989
Bol Radha Bol - 1992
Damini - 1993
Yeh Hai Jalwa - 2002
Hum Tum - 2004
Namastey London - 2007
Luck By Chance - 2009
Love Aaj Kal - 2009
Do Dooni Chaar - 2010
Agneepath - 2012
Student of the Year - 2012
D-Day - 2013
Shuddh Desi Romance - 2013
Kapoor and Sons - 2016
102 Not Out - 2018
Mulk - 2018
Thanks For Reading!