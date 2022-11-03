Remembering Prithviraj Kapoor on his 116th birth anniversary with these vintage pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022
The pioneer of Indian theatre, Prithviraj Kapoor was born on November 3 in the year 1906. His dominating presence on the silver screen left a strong impact on the audience, especially with his role as emperor Akbar in 'Mughal-e-Azam'
The Government of India honored him with the Padma Bhushan in 1969 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1971 for his contributions towards Indian cinema
On his 116th birth anniversary, let's have a look at some of the vintage photographs of the patriarch of the famous Kapoor family in Bollywood....
Three generations of the Kapoor clan - Prithviraj Kapoor with his son Raj Kapoor and Raj's son Randheer Kapoor
A rare picture of Prithviraj Kapoor posing with wife Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor
Old is Gold! This picture of Prithviraj Kapoor with his father Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor and his son Raj Kapoor is truly gold
Rishi Kapoor posted this picture of his grandfather, Prithvinath Kapoor, on his death anniversary
In this image, you can see Prithviraj Kapoor with his father Dewan Basheswarnath Singh Kapoor, wife Ramsarni Kapoor, sons Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor
This picture is from the film 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in which Prithviraj Kapoor starred with son Raj Kapoor and grandson Randhir Kapoor
In this image, you can see Prithviraj Kapoor sitting in front of Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi
