Redmi 13 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 09, 2024
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi launches 'Redmi 13 5G', priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499.
The display offers a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.
The Phone's camera features a 108-megapixel main camera with 3x in-sensor zoom.
It supports 5G connectivity along with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS.
It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset
The phone is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.
Its is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups.
Thanks For Reading!