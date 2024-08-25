Reborn, Redefined: The Carbon Piranha, Inspired By Ford Sierra RS500

By: G R Mukesh | August 25, 2024
Inspired by the legendary Ford Sierra RS500, The 'Carbon Piranha' is being manufactured by a coalition of British OEMs known as 'Vision148'.
ASM Auto Recycling will disassemble the vehicle and determine which pieces need to be 3D scanned and reconstructed from recycled carbon fibre.
The vehicle is estimated to weigh under 1,000kg, which is said to be atleast 200kg lighter than the original car.
The car is likely to be rebuilt with rebuilt a version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-pot.
The Carbon Piranha's reimagination and visualisation will be done by Yasid Design.
The car will Silverstone’s Digital Manufacturing Centre will complete the final process of rebuilding and polishing the car.
The original Ford Sierra RS500 was launched in 1987.
