RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From A Forgettable Day For Bowlers As Chinnaswamy Stadium Witnesses Run-Fest

By: Aakash Singh | April 16, 2024
Travis Head launched an unforgiving assault on RCB bowlers. The South Australian needed only 20 deliveries for his half-century.
(Credits: Twitter)
Travis Head slammed his maiden IPL century, taking only 39 balls to reach the milestone. Head's century also proved to be the 4th fastest of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Heinrich Klaasen also joined the party, adding 57 with Travis Head. Klaasen hammered 7 sixes in his 31-ball 67, including one that travelled 106 meters.
(Credits: Twitter)
Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram stitched a partnership of 66 before Lockie Ferguson dismissed the latter. The SunRisers broke their own record of the highest total to smash 287 in 20 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli was livid after being dismissed by Mayank Markande for 42. RCB had a promising start to their chase, making 79 in the powerplay.
(Credits: Twitter)
Faf du Plessis slammed his first half-century of IPL 2024. Du Plessis slammed his fifty off 22 balls, but was dismissed for 62 by his opposite number Pat Cummins.
(Credits: Twitter)
Dinesh Karthik played some exquisite shots during his 35-ball 83. He played a massive role in keeping RCB's losing margin to only 25 runs. One of Karthik's sixes also travelled an astonishing 108 meters.
(Credits: Twitter)
SRH captain Pat Cummins led the way with the ball, picking up figures of 4-0-43-3. He dismissed Du Plessis, Saurav Chauhan, and Mahipal Lomror.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli pat each other's back after the match.
(Credits: Twitter)
The fixture at the Chinnaswamy Stadium proved to be a run-fest as it aggregated 549 runs. The previous record in a T20 match was of 523 came during SRH vs MI in IPL 2024
(Credits: Twitter)