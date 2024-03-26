RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

By: Aakash Singh | March 26, 2024
RCB Star Virat Kohli now holds the record for most catches by an Indian in T20s. By taking Jonny Bairstow's catch, Kohli's tally became 173, going past Suresh Raina's 172.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell could not trouble the scores by much, but contributed well with the ball. The Aussie all-rounder snared figures of 3-0-29-2, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli was left in splits amid PBKS' innings as he spotted Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger in the stands.
(Credits: Twitter)
A fan breached the security at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and came to touch Virat Kohli's feet. The security officials took the fan off the field quickly.
(Credits: Twitter)
Off-spinner Harpreet Brar bowled an outstanding spell on the night. He took figures of 4-0-13-2 and snared Virat Kohli's catch.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli on his way to a 49-ball 77, laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes. The 35-year-old also became the first Asian batter to register 100 50+ scores in T20 cricket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Dinesh Karthik put the finishing touches to the run-chase of 177. Karthik walked to the crease when RCB needed 47 off 24 deliveries and he finished unbeaten at 28 from 10 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli engaged in a video call with his family following RCB's four-wicket win. The Royal Challengers lost their tournament opener to the Chennai Super Kings.
(Credits: Twitter)