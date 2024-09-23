Rashmika Mandanna Re-defines Streetwear At The Versace Show In Milan

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 23, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna attended the Versace show at the Milan Fashion week and she looked stunning in her shimmery chic outfit

After acing her first look in Milan, she took to Instagram to share her glam OOTD for the Versace show

Rashmika wore a deep neckline corset top. The top had a inverted headline that helped her give that edgy look

The corset strap had two golden chain strings. She also wore a oversized blazer over the corset to give that not so casual look

What added all the glam to this look were the shimmery denim pants she wore. It added drama to her outfit

She wore a sequin embellished torn jeans that contrasted the corset and the blazer above

To balance it out, she chose a bold, dark red handbag to carry along. She kept the accessories and makeup minimal since her streetwear was already oozing a good fashion game

