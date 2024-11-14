Rashmika Mandanna Drops Unseen BTS Photos From Pushpa 2 Sets

By: Sachin T | November 14, 2024
As the much-awaited Pushpa 2 nears its release date, Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media to share some precious memories from the sets of the film
Rashmika looked beautiful as she shared a throwback picture with her Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun from Russia
"The genius and the brains of Pushpa the rise and Pushpa the rule!" Rashmika wrote as she shared a happy picture with director Sukumar
Rashmika gave her fans a glimpse of her first look test to play the role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2
Sharing a picture of her braid, she wrote, "Srivalli hair and makeup and costumes can be their own fashion line!"
"Seeing if Srivalli should have different eyes or no.. and we ended up not using the black lens and going with my natural eye colour," she wrote, sharing an adorable photo from the sets of Pushpa 2
After the mammoth success of Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on December 5