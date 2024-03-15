Randeep Hooda Visits Lokmanya Tilak's House & Memorial Ahead Of Swatantra Veer Savarkar Release

By: Sachin T | March 15, 2024
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for the release of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, visited freedom fighter Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak's house and memorial
Randeep's Swatantra Veer Savarkar co-star Ankita Lokhande also accompanied him
Randeep said he saw the 'original first flag of Bharat' which was hoisted by Madam Bhikaji Cama in 1906. The flag was designed by Madam Cama, Shyamji Krishna Verma and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
Randeep shared several pictures from his visit on Instagram and wrote, "Visited the house and memorial of one of the tallest leaders of our freedom struggle Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ji"
The actor added, "One can still feel the energy of revolution where young Veer Savarkar and many got influenced and galvanised to take part in the Swarajya Movement and the struggle for independence"
Randeep further praised the family of Lokmanya Tilak for preserving the artefacts and legacy with 'utmost care'
"The enthusiasm they showed in sharing stories & memorabilia of #Lokmanya Sahib and their hospitality was heart warming," he added
Swatantra Veer Savarkar is all set to hit the big screens on March 22, 2024