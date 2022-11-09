Ranbir Kapoor completes 15 years in Bollywood: A look at his journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor completes 15 years in Bollywood on November 9, 2022
Ranbir marked his big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007
Prior to that, he was hired as an assistant director for Bhansali's film 'Black'
After his debut, he went on to star in several semi-hit films such as 'Wake Up Sid,' 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'
Kapoor was praised by the critics for his performance as a troubled musician in the 2011 released 'Rockstar'
Ranbir impressed the audience with his portrayal of a cheerful deaf-and-mute man in the 2012 romantic comedy-drama film 'Barfi!'
Starring opposite Deepika Padukone in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' in 2013 further established Ranbir as a star
Ranbir then faced 4 consecutive flops at the box office with movies like 'Roy,' 'Besharam', 'Bombay Velvet' and 'Tamasha', however, the last one was hailed by critics
Ranbir's performance as a one-sided lover in the 2016 released 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' was appreciated by many
Ranbir went through a complete physical transformation for his role in the 2018 biographical film 'Sanju', which shattered all records at the box office
His latest release 'Brahmāstra' collected Rs 600 crores at the global box office and has become one of the highest grossers of 2022
Ranbir will be next seen in 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Animal'. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled-next in the pipeline
Thanks For Reading!