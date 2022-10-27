Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and other actors' fee revealed

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2022
Akshay Kumar's action-adventure film Ram Setu released in theatres on October 25
The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, has earned over Rs 26 crore in two days
If reports are to be believed, Akshay charged a whooping amount of Rs 50 crore for the film
Jacqueline Fernandez, who essays the role of Dr. Sandra Rebello, has charged Rs 4 crore
Nushrratt Bharuccha has reportedly charged Rs 3 crore. She will be seen as Akshay's wife Professor Gayatri Kulshrestha
According to media reports, Satyadev has charged Rs 1 crore for his Bollywood debut
Actor Nassar has charged Rs 45 lakh for his role
On the other hand, Jeniffer Piccinato has reportedly charged Rs 75 lakh as her fees
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the story film revolves around the life of an archaeologist who is on a mission to prove the existence of Ram Setu
Thanks For Reading!