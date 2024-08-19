Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 19, 2024
Called the king of Comedy in India, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his Rakshabandhan celebrations with his sister.
Arti Singh, who recently got married, celebrated her first Rakshabandhan with brother Krushna Abhishek and also shared a few pictures from the celebration.
Rubina Dilaik was also seen celebrating Rakshabandhan with brother Faisal, who is a reputed photographer in the entertainment business.
Shalin Bhanot, currently acing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 took to his Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into his Rakshabandhan celebrations.
Sharing pictures from her Rakshabandhan celebration, Shivangi called the festival a celebration of eternal love and protection.
Dressed in a beautiful pastel ethnic outfit, Nia Sharma gave glimpses of her Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram handle.
Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat shared an Instagram reel of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister today.