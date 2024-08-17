Raksha Bandhan Gifts: Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹5,000 For Your Sister

By: G R Mukesh | August 17, 2024
These budget-friendly smartwatches under Rs 5,000 offer a great blend of style, functionality, and essential features.
The Fastrack Limitless X2 offers a 1.91” display, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and water resistance, all at a price of Rs 1,499.
The CrossBeats Diva is a stylish smartwatch for women with a 1.28” AMOLED display, female health tracking, and a sleek metal build, priced at Rs 3,999.
The boAt Ultima Chronos comes with a 1.96” AMOLED display, 700+ fitness modes, Bluetooth calling, and 7-day battery life, available at Rs 1,999.
The NoiseFit Halo features a 1.43” AMOLED display, 7-day battery life, 100 sports modes, and quick charging, priced at Rs 2,799.
The Fire-Boltt Visionary includes a 1.78” AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and a dustproof, sweatproof design for Rs 1,499.
Thanks For Reading!