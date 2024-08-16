Raksha Bandhan 2024: 7 Rakhi Ideas For Your Brother

By: Rahul M | August 16, 2024
Raksha Bandhan 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, August 19. Here are rakhi ideas for a memorable celebration
All images from Canva
A simple and elegant red rakhi adorned with colourful motifs and silver detailing is an ideal choice for a rakhi celebration
Another great option can be a statement round rakhi featuring intricate 'Om' detailing and colourful embellishments
One of the most frequent choices of sisters is a beaded rakhi, which looks minimal yet extraordinary when tied to hands
For a luxurious vibe, you can opt for a shiny silver rakhi along with the classic red thread detailing
One of the timeless rakhi design is a gold shimmery rakhi with confetti work around the borders and colourful embellishment in the centre
Lastly, you can also opt for custom rakhi options with personal detailing such as photos, written names and much more, which is the trend these day
