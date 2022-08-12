Raksha Bandhan 2022 with the Pataudis

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2022
The pictures from Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's children Taimur and Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration have left the Internet in awe.
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, who shares a baby daughter named Inaaya with her husband Kunal Khemu, took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the Pataudi 'Rakhi' celebrations.
Inaaya was seen applying the traditional 'tika' on Jeh's forehead
Inaaya also tied rakhi to Kareena and Saif's eldest son Taimur
Saif's other sister Saba also joined the family for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
