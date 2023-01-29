Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably at mother's funeral, Rashami Desai consoles her

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023

Actress Rakhi Sawant's mother passed away in Mumbai after battling cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver

Jaya Bheda, 73, breathed her last around 9 pm on January 28 at a hospital in Juhu

Rakhi was spotted with her husband Adil Durrani at the funeral on January 29

The funeral was reportedly held at Municipal Christian Cemetery in Mumbai

Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably at the funeral

She recently shared an old video of her mother from the hospital and penned an emotional note

Several celebrities, including Rashami Desai, attended the funeral

