Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably at mother's funeral, Rashami Desai consoles her

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023
Actress Rakhi Sawant's mother passed away in Mumbai after battling cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Jaya Bheda, 73, breathed her last around 9 pm on January 28 at a hospital in Juhu
Rakhi was spotted with her husband Adil Durrani at the funeral on January 29
The funeral was reportedly held at Municipal Christian Cemetery in Mumbai
Several pictures of the funeral have surfaced
Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably at the funeral
She recently shared an old video of her mother from the hospital and penned an emotional note
Several celebrities, including Rashami Desai, attended the funeral
Rashami was seen Rakhi
