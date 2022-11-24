Rakhi Sawant Birthday: Lesser-known facts about controversy's favourite child

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2022
Born on November 25, 1978, Rakhi Sawant is an Indian dancer, model, actress and television talk show host. One way or another, we all know her, so let's take a look at some of her lesser-known facts...
Rakhi Sawant's real name is Neeru Bheda
Rakhi’s father was a constable at Worli Police Station and he was strictly against her career in the entertainment business
She grew up in an abusive household where she would get beaten up regularly for dancing. She later ran away from her home to pursue her dreams
At the young age of 10, Rakhi served food to people at Tina Ambani’s wedding, for which she got a sum of Rs 50
Besides famously being a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na, Rakhi has done movies in Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil languages as well
Rakhi tried her hands at singing as she released her first album ‘Super Girl’ in 2007
In 2014, Rakhi contested Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai as an Independent candidate. With the party's symbol being a green chilli, she only received 15 votes from the Constituency and lost her deposit
In 2017, Rakhi was arrested by Punjab police for her remarks on sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana which chronicles the life of Lord Rama
Up until now, Rakhi has been married four times
Rakhi once said that her ex-husband Ritesh worked with Donald Trump and was the right hand of the ex-president
