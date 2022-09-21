Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022
He had suffered a cardiac arrest on August 10
He was then admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for over a month
The comedian was in coma and was even put on ventilator for more than a month
Raju had suffered a heart attack while he was running on the treadmill at the gym
The 58-year-old actor and stand-up comedian is known for his performance in 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'
He was also a part of superhit films like 'Baazigar' and 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'
Not just that, but he had also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss'
During his treatment, Raju was made to listen to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's voice to improve his brain functions
Raju is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava and children Aayushmaan and Antra