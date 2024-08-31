RajKummar Rao Turns 40; Here Are Lesser Known Facts About The Actor

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 31, 2024
Known for his acting talent and versatality in roles, Rajkummar Rao is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood
All images from Instagram
His roles in the movies are impactful and fans adore him for his humility and the hard work he throws into all his projects. The actor turns 40 today. Here are some facts you didnt know about him
His real name is Rajkumar Yadav. But his mother was a firm believer in astrology so she changed to Rajkummar Rao with and extra 'M'
LSD was not his first movie. Yes, he played the role of a newsreader in the movie 'Rann' alongside Amitabh Bachchan
Rajkummar didnt start out as an actor. He began his career as a dancer. In an interview, he said, “I’m a decent dancer. It’s just nobody can imagine it because nobody has seen me dancing.”
He only hired a publicist after three years in the industry. He mentioned how he did'nt have enough money to have one
Rajkummar worked in the movie Talaash only because he wanted an oppurtunity to work with Aamir Khan. He is a huge fan of Aamir