Rajkummar Rao and Team Badhaai Do celebrate Filmfare Awards win

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023
With 6 Filmfare Awards to its credit, the team of one of the most loved films of 2022 'Badhaai Do' celebrated their moment of victory by throwing a private bash together. More pics ahead
Rajkummar Rao picked up the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role Male
Director Harshvardhan Kulkarni was all smiles as the film picked up the Best Film Critics Choice Award
Gulshan Devaiah played the role of Guru Narayan, a man whom Rajkummar's character falls for
Chum Darang played Rimjhim Jongkey, who is Bhumi's character's girlfriend
Seema Pahwa played Rao's aunt in the film
Huma Qureshi
Abhishek Banerjee
