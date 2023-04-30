Rajkummar Rao and Team Badhaai Do celebrate Filmfare Awards win

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 30, 2023

With 6 Filmfare Awards to its credit, the team of one of the most loved films of 2022 'Badhaai Do' celebrated their moment of victory by throwing a private bash together. More pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao picked up the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role Male

Varinder Chawla

Director Harshvardhan Kulkarni was all smiles as the film picked up the Best Film Critics Choice Award

Varinder Chawla

Gulshan Devaiah played the role of Guru Narayan, a man whom Rajkummar's character falls for

Varinder Chawla

Chum Darang played Rimjhim Jongkey, who is Bhumi's character's girlfriend

Varinder Chawla

Seema Pahwa played Rao's aunt in the film

Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi

Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Banerjee

Varinder Chawla

