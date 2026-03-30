Rajasthan Diwas: Must-Visit Places To Explore In Royal State On Its Foundation Day

By: Sunanda Singh | March 30, 2026
Rajasthan is the largest state of India, which was formed on March 30, 1949. On this special day, visit some of the most beautiful places in the state.
The Hawa Mahal is one of the most famous places in India. The red and pink monument is one of the tallest monuments in Jaipur and is worth visiting.
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The Pink City, Jaipur, holds numerous forts, lakes, and temples. Among them is Nahargarh Fort, which acts as a vantage point of the city.
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Pushkar is one of the holiest cities, which is known for the only temple dedicated to Lord Brahma in the world.
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Udaipur, known as the Lake City, enchants visitors with serene lakes, grand palaces, vibrant bazaars, and rich Rajput heritage, offering a perfect blend of romance, history, and scenic beauty.
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Mount Abu is a famous location in Rajasthan. The hill station holds numerous natural beauties, including Nakki Lake. The beautiful site is home to rivers, lakes, waterfalls, and evergreen forests.
Jaisalmer stands out in India. It is a treasure trove of forts, lakes, religious sites, and Chandraprabhu Jain Temple is one of them. The temple is a unique attraction that draws visitors from all over the world.
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