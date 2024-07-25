Radhika Merchant's Sister Anjali Looks Dreamy In An Exclusive London Party

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 25, 2024
Radhika Merchant is now married to Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani. During her wedding festivites, Radhika and her sister Anjali were seen dolled up togetehr for the festivites.
All images from Instagram
Anjali's stylist shared a video of her giving a celestial vibe in her outfit at one of the parties in London. Anjali looked beautiful in a body hugging, off-shoulder white gown.
Anjali Merchant stunned everyone with her fashionable looks and amazing styling at her sister Radhika's wedding festivites.
She was dripping in shimmer in a gown and looked like and absolute diva. Her style game was on point.
Meera Sakhrani, Anjali's makeup artist shared this look of Anjali on Instagram captioning it, "The unravelling of the unmatched Intergalactic Moment — presenting Anjali Merchant in the most stunning, never seen before celestial glam at the exclusive London party".
Anjali also adorned a oversized gold headpiece that elevated her look. This headpiece had butterflies and little embellishments that looked heavenly.
Her jewelry added to the elegant look and her makeup was perfect, A little chic, a little shimmer and it complemented he look so well.