Radhika Merchant's Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Comes In Style

By: Rahul M | October 18, 2024
On October 17, Radhika Merchant celebrated her first birthday after marriage to Anant Ambani, wearing a white halter neck satin top with a red skirt. Orry shared a series of celebs' pictures; let's have a look at who wore what:
All images from Orry's Instagram
Isha Ambani stunned in a pink and white checkered co-ord set, while Shloka Ambani looked beautiful in a subtle green ensemble featuring white floral embroidery
Gen Z actress Suhana Khan grabbed eyeballs in Dolce & Gabbana's black and white polka dot dress
Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor oozed glamour in a metallic latex midi dress in colour blue
On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor opted for a minimal chic look in a black bodycon dress styled with a pink bag
'Call Me Bae' fame Ananya Panday wore an intricate embellished suit from the shelves of Arpita Mehta
MS Dhoni was also at Radhika Merchant's birthday party, wearing an ombre green shirt and white pants
Ranveer Singh slayed a white silk shirt and black trousers, complemented with a statement gold watch and brown-toned shades. Meanwhile, Orry posed in a red and black patterned shirt and pants
